Iranian Terrorist ‘Sleeper Cells’ Positioned Throughout the U.S.

There are Iranian-backed sleeper cells throughout the United States and they present an existential threat to the homeland. That is a fact. We have posted this information a number of times as it is a longstanding problem. The terrorists took advantage of the former administration policies. The open borders and the refusal to track visa overstays has facilitated the growth of these cells.

Last December, Josh Meyer wrote an explosive exposé of the former administration looking the other way as Hezbollah’s criminal operations in the United States grew. He suggested it was to get the terrible Iran deal through.

Meyer interviewed the supervisor in charge of the ATF operation. His job was to investigate and bring these terrorists to justice. Derek Maltz, who did not point fingers at any administration, just dealt with the facts. He was kind enough to write several articles for us last year. You can read one of his articles here.

The threat is in the right-leaning news again. Adam Kredo of Free Beacon writes that Iranian-backed ‘sleeper cell’ militants are positioned throughout the United States ready to attack. We were told that is the case by some of Iran’s worst terrorist generals and strategists of the basij militia. It’s simply not new information. The last administration did a grand job ignoring it. Now the agencies are overwhelmed working on Russian conspiracies, many of which are fake.

Iranian-backed militants are operating across the United States mostly unfettered, raising concerns in Congress and among regional experts that these “sleeper cell” agents are poised to launch a large-scale attack on the American homeland, according to testimony before lawmakers.

Iranian agents tied to the terror group Hezbollah have already been discovered in the United States plotting attacks, giving rise to fears that Tehran could order a strike inside America should tensions between the Trump administration and Islamic Republic reach a boiling point.

Intelligence officials and former White House officials confirmed to Congress on Tuesday that such an attack is not only plausible, but relatively easy for Iran to carry out at a time when the Trump administration is considering abandoning the landmark nuclear deal and reapplying sanctions on Tehran.

There is mounting evidence that Iran poses “a direct threat to the homeland,” according to Rep. Peter King (R., N.Y.), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee and chair of its subcommittee on counterterrorism and intelligence.

Hezbollah is very active in Latin America. In 2015, John Bolton said: “Three years ago, the Justice Department indicted senior officials of the Revolutionary Guards who conspired to kill the Saudi Arabian ambassador in Washington by infiltrating through the Mexican border,” Bolton said.

They are deep into the drug trade and all illicit activities, doing business with international criminal organizations including the Zetas. The Zetas control the illegal drugs in New York City and on Long Island — it’s their territory.

Listen to this Iranian strategist talk about the sleeper cells: