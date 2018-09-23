James Woods Addresses His Ban on Twitter & We Should All Be Afraid

James Woods was locked out of his Twitter account, he said, “because I posted a sarcastic remark about Democrats.”

That was shared by his friend Kaya Jones, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls and fellow conservative. She asked his permission to share it and he agreed.

“From Mr. woods himself. With his permission, I asked him if I could share with you all as I know how much you all adore him,” Jones tweeted.

The tweet in question was posted in July and they just got around to locking him out, he said, commenting on the non-stop purge of conservatives on social media. He called the muzzling a “cancer”.

The good news he guessed is that ultra liberals like @Jack Dorsey will soon reach their nirvana. The bad news for them is they will be next.

We do take exception only to James Woods kind characterization of today’s Democrats.

People like Jack Dorsey who have expressed a desire to see a civil war that destroys Republicans are not ultra liberals. They are hard-left.

Dr. Ben Carson was recently mocked for referencing the rise in socialism as stemming from the Fabians. The Fabians held to the belief that they could rule permanently in their utopian socialist world if they seized control of education, the media, and the judicial system.

It’s coincidental then that it is what is happening? Americans should be very afraid.