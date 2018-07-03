Jeff Sessions/DoJ Accused of Massive Cover Up in Imran Awan ‘Spy’ Case

According to Fox News, Imran Awan, the former IT aide to congressional Democrats pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal bank fraud in a plea deal where prosecutors said they “uncovered no evidence” that Awan “violated federal law with respect to the House computer systems.”

The Imran Awan ‘spy’ scandal, now a simple bank fraud case, was originally unraveled by Luke Rosiak at The Daily Caller.

The Pakistani IT tech and his family, who worked for House Democrats, are alleged to have stolen confidential data off the Democrat House computers and transferred it to an outside server. Awan allegedly destroyed hard drives and tried to flee the county. He was nabbed at the airport.

The FBI has a different story.

“Particularly, the government has found no evidence that your client illegally removed House data from the House network or from House members’ offices, stole the House Democratic Caucus server, stole or destroyed House information technology equipment, or improperly accessed or transferred government information, including classified or sensitive information,” the prosecution said in the plea deal.

Prosecutors said the government conducted a “thorough investigation of those allegations.”

The government interviewed 40 witnesses, took custody of the House Democratic Caucus server and other devices, reviewed electronic communications between House employees and questioned Awan during multiple voluntary interviews, the plea deal said…

…Awan’s attorney, Christopher J. Gowen, said in court Tuesday they are seeking a probation-only sentence without a fine or restitution. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 21.

LUKE ROSIAK RESPONDED

After it let Imran Awan skate today, anyone who continues to have confidence in the U.S. Department of Justice is a braindead idiot. — Jared Beck 🔹 (@JaredBeck) July 3, 2018

No one disputes that financial records in Congress were systematically falsified. Awan’s lawyer hinted what he would have said if taken to trial on that: Would have implicated Dem congerssmen and staff. Suddenly, it’s fine to cook the books in Congress.https://t.co/NMfheQvy2R — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) July 3, 2018

Funny how Sessions’ DOJ found no laws broken, when public records alone instantly show violations, like lying on House disclosure forms, including to hide an LLC that took $ from an Iraqi gov minister. Compare form w/ LLC docs, felony shown.https://t.co/X1EGm0boVz — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) July 3, 2018

If you weren’t too lazy to obtain documents, you’d know that they were actually the US Capitol Police, Chief Administrative Officer, Committee on House Administration, and IG assertions, backed up by server logs and invoices.https://t.co/gTj2UgSZJrhttps://t.co/GqeyzcOPSs https://t.co/HxIznAL9ED — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) July 3, 2018

Imran Awan indeed took a plea deal — and prosecutors said there was no evidence of cyber violations, contrary to what law enforcement previously said.https://t.co/J3uAQkbE0t via @dailycaller @lukerosiak — Ethan Barton (@ethanrbarton) July 3, 2018

A well-placed Democratic aide went to WaPo with detailed allegations of crimes involving Imran Awan in Feb 2017. WaPo never got back to him, then claimed the stuff never happened. Source only came to me bc he was shocked WaPo ignored himhttps://t.co/8T6kOO6guW https://t.co/JuejPd9o5z — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) July 3, 2018

WITNESSES TOLD TO NOT BRING THE FBI EVIDENCE

In early June, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) alleged on the House floor that the FBI has actually instructed witnesses to not bring documentary evidence to them about the Awan brothers’ case so they can say there’s no evidence for them to investigate.

President Trump weighed in last month and tweeted that the DoJ must not let Awan and Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook. He said, “They want to make a “plea deal” to hide what is on their Server. Where is Server? Really bad!”

Our Justice Department must not let Awan & Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook. The Democrat I.T. scandal is a key to much of the corruption we see today. They want to make a “plea deal” to hide what is on their Server. Where is Server? Really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

THE SECOND HACK OF THE DNC

A second hack at the DNC took place two weeks after President Trump’s inauguration and the Awans could be suspects.

“There was a second hack that occurred the same week that the DNC was breached, the same week that WikiLeaks started putting up those DNC emails,” Rosiak said in an appearance on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business Network show last month.

People who have looked at the evidence uncovered by Luke Rosiak say the IT guys and the Awan family and are being protected for political reasons. Our DoJ is still politicized and they could be covering this up.

THE PLEA DEAL COVER UP

The DoJ plea deal with Awan and his wife means no one will ever know what happened. Rosiak strongly believes the Awans are tied to the DNC hacks/leaks.

“What it is, is that the handling of this case disproves the entire Russia narrative,” Rosiak said. “They don’t care about hacking, they don’t care about foreign meddling. What they did, in this case, is knowingly allow the United States government to be hacked by Pakistanis for six months until right after the election so that they could peddle a phony narrative.”

Rosiak was even willing to go far enough to say that “what the Democrats did here is treason. They allowed the United States to continuously be hacked by the bad guys so that they could spin this Russia narrative.”

Who knows if it rises to the level of treason but we will never know thanks to the plea deal.

ROSIAK SAYS SESSIONS IS COVERING IT UP

“The DOJ, under Jeff Sessions, is covering up a scandal that exposes the entire Russia narrative as a hoax,” he told Dobbs. “It is within Jeff Sessions’ power to demolish this Russia narrative once and for all, charge the Pakistanis with hacking Congress, and expose the Democrats’ hypocrisy and negligence… This case is open and shut, and Jeff Sessions is refusing to bring the charges.”

The media refuses to cover the case.

WATCH: