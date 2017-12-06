John Conyers Jr. Will Pass His Title on to His Son, the Vulgar Rapper, or His Nephew

John Conyers, 88, a congressman for 27 terms [disgusting], agreed to retire immediately Tuesday as more women accusers have come forward. It gets better. Either his son, a profane rapper, or his nephew will take his place. They have it all planned out.

It’s like a monarchy of lowlifes.

The Congressional Black Caucus are somewhat resentful according to Politico because white politicians accused of molesting women are treated differently and don’t get pushed out. They referenced Blake Farenthold, Al Franken, Roy Moore and Donald Trump and said they get the benefit of the doubt that blacks do not get.

The latest allegation against Moore is from a woman who said he put his hand up her skirt…in CHURCH! Lisa Bloom, Gloria Allred’s daughter, said she has a bunch of new women making accusations against him.

The CBC should look at it this way, Conyers can pass his title on to his crazy relatives.

Conyers’ son raps about drug deals. He should fit into Congress representing Detroit quite well.

The son had a brief rap career in which he sang about “My n***as turn grams into grands” and “Ay f**k making a living bro, I’m trying to make history/So picture me letting the news nit-pick at me.”

He rapped about his tough times like when his mother, former Detroit councilwoman Monica Conyers, was sentenced to three years in jail for taking bribes, or when Conyers Jr. had to repay the U.S. Treasury for Conyers III’s misuse of a taxpayer-funded Cadillac Escalade.

Here is one of the son’s lovely tweets.

His son getting the job is not a sure-thing. If not the son, Conyers’ grand nephew, state Sen. Ian Conyers, announced he will run for the open seat.