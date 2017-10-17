Journalist Heather Unruh Says Kevin Spacey “Assaulted a Loved One”

Actor Kevin Spacey, the Hugo Chavez associate and supporter, is under the same microscope as Harvey Weinstein after journalist and filmmaker Heather Unruh tweeted that she was a “Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one”.

The Sun, a British tabloid referenced the claim being made by Ms. Unruh. They wrote that they weren’t naming the A-lister [Spacey] for legal reasons but Ms. Unruh says it’s Kevin Spacey. Their reference:

In a reference to Weinstein, she [Ms. Unruh] said on social media it was “time the dominoes fell”. We are not naming the star or his accuser for legal reasons.

But an insider said: “Rumours about this actor have circulated for years.

“Lots of people are making allegations after what’s happened with Weinstein.

“But no alleged victim of this particular man has spoken publicly as yet.”

Ms. Unruh’s tweets are to “encourage a badly needed investigation and conversation”.

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

My intent was to encourage a badly needed investigation and conversation. Plenty of information to be uncovered. #Investigate #It‘sNotOk https://t.co/MWvCb8DkqU — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 14, 2017