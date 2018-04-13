Joy Behar Is Relying on Kim Jong-un and Putin Over Trump for “Sanity”

Joy Behar is an ABC ‘News’ star who is successful because she hates the President of the United States and can easily come up with more and more extremist rhetoric to belittle him. She thinks Putin and Kim Jong-un are saner than President Trump who is only trying to make life better for Americans.

She’s a fool and her audience doesn’t have a clue as to what is going on.

Yesterday on ‘The View’, a gaggle of screaming Mimis, she said that she is relying on the “sanity” over Kim Jong-un and Putin over President Trump.

“We have gotten to a point in the world now where we have to rely on the sanity of Kim Jong Un and Putin over the president of the United States,” Behar said when discussing recent tweets sent by Trump that threatened military action against Syria.

“I know it’s like, sort of, funny to laugh at this but we are talking about genocide in Syria,” McCain, a neverTrumper said, noting that she has an issue with her colleagues invoking a “moral relativism between someone like Kim Jong Un and Putin and President Trump.”

The reliably leftist and nasty Behar jumped in, “Do you think Kim Jong Un is less moral than Trump?”

“Oh my God… the chemical gassing of children,” McCain fired back. “Last time I checked, America isn’t doing that to anyone.”

Behar then defended the North Korean dictator, saying “Kim Jong Un doesn’t do that. What are you talking about?”

McCain was referring to Putin and his buddy Assad, but Kim does much the same.