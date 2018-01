Judge Andrew Napolitano explains why the surveillance act must not be continued. It is the unlawful and unconstitutional surveillance of American citizens and it is exactly what got the President in trouble.

President Trump is so far, not only supporting it, he wants it expanded, even to criminals without suspicion of a crime and unconnected to espionage.

The goal is to fight terrorism but it’s putting American privacy rights in danger.

The House votes on it today.