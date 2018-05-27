Juicy! Sleazy Mayor Who Honored Resistance Floozy Stormy Is a #HimToo

#MeToo = #HimToo

This is too good. The mayor who honored floozy Stormy Daniels for leading the Resistance settled a $500,000 lawsuit for sexual harrassment in 2016. West Hollywood Mayor John Duran celebrated the trampy Stormy and named a day, Stormy Daniels Day.

Duran has acknowledged that he and Owens were intimate and that they met through Grindr. He said they became friends and that he hired Owens because his degree in finance and experience in hotel development and real estate made him well-qualified for the job. He denies the harrassment claim but the city doled out $500,000 anyway.

That’s a lot of money to hand out for a nothing burger.

His transgression took place two years before #MeToo which has now all but died out. Therefore, he is getting away with it.

Mayor Duran declared May 23 “Stormy Daniels Day” and gave her a symbolic key to the city. “Our values have been under threat by the Trump administration for the past year-and-a-half,” he said at the ceremony, praising Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, for fighting back.

Values? That’s rich.