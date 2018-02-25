Kasich’s After the Two-Party System Now

Governor John Kasich just can’t stop himself from suggesting the most far-left concepts. The postman’s son began with his usual sanctimonious spiel about only supporting candidates who take the high road. He ended up talking about the end of the two-party system.

During an interview with Jon Karl Sunday, he talked about this possibly being the beginning of the end of the two-party system as if that is a reasonable solution. He’s right when he says both parties fail to meet peoples’ needs but a multi-party system is a Socialist concept where candidates with a small plurality can win elections.

The Democrats, of course, are moving us towards a one-party system with them in charge. Both will be the end of the Republic.

“I want to support candidates who I believe want to take the high road,” Kasich pontificate. “Those that want to create discord and those that want to put the party in front of the country, I’m not showing up.”

“I will tell you another thing. We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system. I’m starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multi-party system at some point in the future in this country. Because I don’t think either party is answering people’s deepest concerns and needs,” he said.

Two-Party System Might Be the Best of the Choices

The left wants to destroy our free speech, our freedom of religion, our right to own guns, our Constitution, our military and police forces, our separation of powers, our two-party system, our history, our rule of law. They will be replaced with something much darker, more rigidly conformist.

The parties are both flawed. It’s hard to tell them apart because the government has grown so big and dangerously out-of-control. The goal of politicians is to win, not to safeguard the Republic. Adding parties or having one party won’t do a thing about that.

The problem is the size of government.

One-party rule is a dictatorship. Multi-party systems allow any dimwit to get elected. You see it in Banana Republics where dozens, even hundreds run for the same office. What do you think? Am I wrong here?