Keith Ellison Accused of Vicious Abuse of Ex-Girlfriend by Her Son Who Has Video

The son of Keith Ellison’s ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan is accusing him of abusing his mother. Ellison is currently running for Minnesota district attorney and is the Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Democratic Rep. Debra Hilstrom shared the son’s — Austin Monahan’s — emotional Facebook post.

“This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post,” Hilstrom tweeted late Saturday night. “Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.”

The son addressed the post to a number of people including Rep. Hilstrom, black officials, and a clinical psychologist.

THE COMPASSIONATE POST

“My name is Austin Monahan and I am writing this letter on behalf of me and my brother,” Austin wrote. “My brother and I watched our mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison.”

“In the middle of 2017, I was using my mom’s computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “f*cking b*tch” and telling her to get the f*ck out of his house,” Austin wrote.

He continued, “The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he f*cked up and we wished he could do things different,[sic] he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public.”

Unfortunately, Austin thinks Republicans and Democrats don’t care about “violence towards women and girls”.

Just to throw one thought here. Someone needs to explain to me why the abuse of women in the Middle East and Africa is minimized by Democrats. But that’s for another discussion.

Emotionally, he wrote:”Sitting all this time, watching what our mom went through and not being able to say or do anything was hard as hell. None of you know the hell our family has gone through. I don’t think half of you would even care. We watched her so called [sic] political friends stand by say[sic] or do nothing…”

Austin began and ended [sic] expressing love and support for his mother. He began, “I love you momma,[sic] you wont [sic] have to stand alone”, and he ended with, “Mom, I am sure you are getting contacted about this post. Just know we love you and we are standing by you.”

THE BULLYING BEGINS

As a result, Karen Monahan says her son is being bullied on Facebook. She shut down her Facebook account because she didn’t want him seeing the responses.

One person suggested it wasn’t true and poor Keith would have to defend it. Karen Monahan confirmed what her son said on Twitter. She also tweeted that she was proud of her son for sticking up for her.

In another tweet, she wrote, “That was my son who posted and its true. He wouldn’t lie about his own mom”.

That was my son who posted and its true. He wouldn’t lie about his own mom — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

She is now speaking out.

In another tweet, she wrote, “…narcissist recruit others to do his dirty work. Often times they are so happy to be called on by them, they are out fishing for info and smearing the person the narc abused for them. What sad is [sic] they have talked so much crap about those same people out doing his dirty work.”

There is no question Ellison and Ms. Monahan have a long history together. His Twitter feed tells the story. The photo below is one of a number of posts in which Ellison suggested they had a relationship.

She sat for an interview to discuss her #MeToo story, racism, patriarchy and other issues. In the video, she talks about the shaming and attacks women suffer if they come forward.

THE SON’S FACEBOOK POST

The Sentinel is no supporter of Keith Ellison’s. He’s very far-left, supports open borders and Antifa. He is an ally of hater Louis Farrakhan and has met with Islamic terrorists abroad. The leftist is a proponent of free everything. It’s not surprising to hear this accusation but it is not yet proven. However, if he did abuse her, it needs to be addressed because he wants to be Minnesota’s top law enforcement officer.

Ellison has not responded to the accusations.