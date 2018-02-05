Kneeling Colin Kaepernick Raises Thousands to Honor a Cop Killer

By
S.Noble
-
0
Share

 

Joanne Chesimard aka Assata Shakur

Colin Kaepernick raised $20,000 for Assata’s Daughters, a far-left organization named after convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur, née Joanne Chesimard. This is more proof that his kneeling during the Anthem was for a hidden agenda – it was and is.

They want to protest police brutality by honoring a cop killer.

Hollywood is right on it. Comedian Hannibal Buress and actress Yara Shahidi will donate $10,000 in matching donations. It “carries on the tradition of radical liberatory activism encompassed by Assata Shakur.”

Shakur is a Stalinist Communist.

Nothing like honoring a vicious cop killer who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Assata Shakur aka Joanne Chesimard is guilty of kidnapping, bank robbery, ambushing police, and she’s wanted in a grenade attack. She is the first woman to make the FBI’s Most Wanted list for 1st-degree murder and her other crimes. She’s still on it. After escaping from prison, she fled to Cuba.

This is who we are now. These are our values now.

