Kneeling Kaepernick’s Lawyer Smears Maroon 5, Adam Levine

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer smeared Super Bowl Halftime performers Maroon 5, targeting frontman Adam Levine in particular. Geragos spewed a lot of fake outrage.

On Thursday, Levine, 39, told Entertainment Tonight that he understood the ramifications of performing at halftime in light of the NFL protests against police brutality [against America], which kneeling Kaepernick, 31, launched during the national anthem.

“No one thought about it more than I did,” Levine said of the decision to take the Super Bowl stage. “No one put more thought and love into this than I did. … I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”

Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos smeared him on Today Sunday, accusing him of crossing the picket line.

Whose picket line would that be Mark, Kaepernick’s, the Marxist kneeler?

“If you’re going to cross this ideological or intellectual picket line, then own it, and Adam Levine certainly isn’t owning it,” Geragos fumed on “Good Morning America” on Friday. “It’s a cop-out when you start talking about, ‘I’m not a politician; I’m just doing the music.’ Most of the musicians who have any kind of consciousness whatsoever understand what’s going on here.”

The leftists want to control everything and if you don’t agree with them, they will try to destroy you!

Geragos, a man of questionable morals himself, wants to be the moral arbiter.

NOT EVERYONE AGREES

Mark Geragos called out Adam Levine for not “owning” playing the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in the wake of the Colin Kapernick situation. Funny, this has gone on for a couple of years, and he did not say two words regarding Justin Timberlake (LII) or Lady Gaga (LI)… — Michael Daly-Jones… Battling the Polar Vortex! (@mdalyjones) February 2, 2019

@markgeragos It seems you missed the memo that says…not everyone agrees with Colin…. and crossed the intellectual picket-line 😂😂😂 #insane — Christy Stimmell (@Christy_0107) January 31, 2019

If you truly believe what you say then why don’t you apply the same boycott standards to NFL players that you do to the halftime performers. We know the answer. 💵 pic.twitter.com/z0izfAl4eR — Ray (@Driver_Ray8472) February 1, 2019