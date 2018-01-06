LA Times Big Story! Ivanka Talked to Two Russians by the Elevator

This is breaking news from the left. After the infamous Trump Tower meeting between her brother, Russians, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, Ivanka met the two Russians at the elevator according to a leak provided to the Los Angeles Times.

Ivanka met Kremlin-connected attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya and Russian lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin outside the elevators and exchanged pleasantries.

The newspaper’s source said it was only pleasantries but special counsel and witch hunter Robert Mueller is pursuing all meetings.

Ivanka wasn’t even at the meeting.

A lot of leaks come from the Mueller camp. Anyone investigating that?

The media is adding Bannon’s comments about Donald Trump Jr. being “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” to all of these nonsensical articles.

There is more. The LA Times source thinks Mueller is going after an obstruction case.

One of the three who attended the Trump Tower meeting was recalled for questioning according to the left-wing LA paper. Let’s hope whoever it was had his lawyer with him.

Special witch hunter Mueller is focusing on Donald Jr.’s misleading statement via the White House that the Trump Tower summit was a meeting about a program for “the adoption of Russian children.”

A White House statement is going to lead to an obstruction case? That’s insane!

Donald Jr. was later more forthcoming and admitted he was looking for opposition research on Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, what they don’t mention is the fact that the Clinton campaign and DNC used a British spy to collect opposition research from Kremlin operatives which they later passed off as intelligence.

Defense attorneys involved in the Mueller investigation told the Los Angeles Times that the callback of the witness could signal a change in the probe’s direction.

In an excerpt from a new book detailing the early months of the Trump presidency, the hill reports, former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is quoted as saying that there was “zero” chance that President Trump did not know about the meeting.

Mueller could now be looking at possible obstruction of justice by Trump and his administration rather than collusion with the Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Hillary throws out 30,000 emails, BleachBits emails, hammers hard drives and that’s not obstruction.