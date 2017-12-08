Latest Discussion from Monarchy of Detroit — Would John Conyers Kill Someone

Tucker Carlson discussed an accusation against Conyers that ended up being a discussion of whether or not Conyers was capable of killing someone.

One of his sexual harassment accusers, a 20-year old at the time, said Conyers propositioned her while driving in his car. When she refused, he brought up the missing intern Chandra Levy and she was afraid he was threatening her.

Mark Steyn addressed that and all the Conyers running for Conyers’seat in the monarchy of Detroit. It was funny. Steyn usually is.

Apparently John Conyers, who suffers from some type of dementia, prefers his son take his seat. His son was arrested in February for stabbing his girlfriend.