Latest Fake Trump News — He Will Blow Us Up with Nukes

The fake news that President Trump will start a nuclear war is heating up and unsurprisingly, it was a story originally planted by Hillary Clinton whose husband actually lost the key to the nuclear codes while he was President. It was Hillary who said she’d go to war with Russia if they cyber attacked the U.S..

CBS News now has a general presenting hypothetical situations to drum up fear.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), told an audience at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday that he has given a lot of thought to what he would say if Mr. Trump ordered a strike he considered unlawful.

“I think some people think we’re stupid,” Hyten said in response to a question about such a scenario. “We’re not stupid people. We think about these things a lot. When you have this responsibility, how do you not think about it?”

Hyten explained the process, playing the fake news game set up by the media and some in Congress.

“I provide advice to the president, he will tell me what to do,” Hyten added. “And if it’s illegal, guess what’s going to happen? I’m going to say, ‘Mr. President, that’s illegal.’ And guess what he’s going to do? He’s going to say, ‘What would be legal?’ And we’ll come up options, with a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that’s the way it works. It’s not that complicated.”

This man should be reduced in rank to captain and sent to take charge of a nice weather station in the arctic circle:

The media and their friends in Congress have been spreading fake news that President Trump will nuke other countries without going through the legal channels.

Last May, Congress called for President Trump’s authority over nuke strikes be curtailed. Far-left Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) put in a bill in January to limit Trump’s use of nuclear weapons. In August, The Washington Post, published an article asking if Congress can stop Trump from setting off nukes. By December, the Post was publishing articles saying no one can stop him. In October, Pelosi was urging Congress to take the President’s authority using nukes.

Democrats are behind the fake news but Sen. Corker is one of the anti-Trump Republicans behind it. There are a few others.

This is news that began with the Clinton campaign.

In October of this year, Hillary Clinton warned that Trump might start a nuclear war. In June of last year, Hillary said Trump shouldn’t have his finger anywhere near the ‘button’ because he doesn’t have the temperament.

What if she were president now? She is constantly interviewing to whine and moan about why she lost the election, blaming everyone but hardly herself.

In October, 2016, Hillary released the Daisy ad along with her campaign “questions” about Trump and his hands on nuclear weapons. That ad cost Barry Goldwater the 1964 election. Lyndon Baines Johnson became president and did much of what people were afraid Goldwater would do.

President Trump has not done anything without going through legal channels – not once. He is trying to re-establish the rule of law damaged by the prior administration. We know it, they know it.