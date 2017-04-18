This is special. We have government officials on both sides of the border looking out for law breakers – illegal aliens, cartels the DREAMers of MS-13.

Please make note of the fact that the U.S. doesn’t dare interfere in Mexico’s affairs. “Mexico decides who enters our country…the decisions of who enters Mexico, are made by Mexico and only Mexico” ~ Luis Videgaray Caso, Mexican Foreign Minister, 10 March, 2017.

Obviously, the decisions of who enters the U.S. is Mexico’s decision also.

If the Mayor of Los Angeles and the Mexican Governor were Russians, would they be any less dangerous?

The following is the translation of the article from El Regional de Sonora. Make note of the fact that the illegals are filled with “fear”. Shouldn’t we be afraid of who and what is entering our country?

TRANSLATION

Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano stopped in Los Angeles, California, to maintain unity around Mexican migrants, to move forward together and for no one to stand in the way.

In continuing the work of the Conago delegation in Los Angeles, California, Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano signed the agreement to join efforts to the consular network in the United States, to offer legal advice and that required by nationals, regardless of their place of residence. Those with origin in Mexico.

In her capacity as Chair of the International Affairs Committee of the National Conference of Governors, Conago, along with 6 of her counterparts, as well as members of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Governor Pavlovich presented online services that can be used by Sonorans in The United States, whose system, she said, is available to entities wishing to implement it.

Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano stopped in Los Angeles, California, to maintain unity around Mexican migrants, to move forward together and for no one to stand in the way.

In continuing the work of the Conago delegation in Los Angeles, California, Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano signed the agreement to join efforts to the consular network in the United States, to offer legal advice and that required by nationals, regardless of their place of residence. Those with origin in Mexico.

In her capacity as Chair of the International Affairs Committee of the National Conference of Governors, Conago, along with 6 of her counterparts, as well as members of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Governor Pavlovich presented online services that can be used by Sonorans in The United States, whose system, she said, is available to entities wishing to implement it.

Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano stopped in Los Angeles, California, to maintain unity around Mexican migrants, to move forward together and for no one to stand in the way.

In continuing the work of the Conago delegation in Los Angeles, California, Governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano signed the agreement to join efforts to the consular network in the United States, to offer legal advice and that required by nationals, regardless of their place of residence. Those with origin in Mexico.

In her capacity as Chair of the International Affairs Committee of the National Conference of Governors, Conago, along with 6 of her counterparts, as well as members of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Governor Pavlovich presented online services that can be used by Sonorans in The United States, whose system, she said, is available to entities wishing to implement it.

The Governor of Morelos and President of the National Conference of Governors, Graco RamÃ­rez, announced that among the agreements reached by the visit of the seven governors to Los Angeles was the approval of the centers for migrants in the states, to protect any citizen As well as making available to migrants legal counsel for the 50 consulates of Mexico in the United States.

Baja California, Francisco Vega de Lamadrid; The Governor of Guanajuato, Miguel MÃ¡rquez MÃ¡rquez; The Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa; And the Governor of Durango, JosÃ© Rosas Aispuro.

In addition to the General Consul of Mexico in Los Angeles, Carlos GarcÃ­a de Alba Zepeda; The Undersecretary of North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Manuel Sada Solana; The Head of the Office of the Executive, Natalia Rivera Grijalva, the Secretary of Economy, Jorge Vidal Ahumada.