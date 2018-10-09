Left in Full MELT DOWN Over Trump’s Comments at Swearing In

The left wing is in full melt down mode over President Trump’s comments during the swearing in of Justice Kavanaugh. Keep in mind that the Democrat Party is allegedly the party of caring. The President wanted to give the Justice his due respect and set off the far-left Democrats doing it.

“I would like to begin tonight’s proceeding differently than perhaps any other event of such magnitude,” Trump said the ceremony.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception.“What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process,” he concluded.

The Dems tried to destroy Kavanaugh and it not only didn’t work, it is coming back at them.

That was it. They went ballistic.

Apologizing “on behalf of the American people” Then says he was “proven innocent” https://t.co/vsJYWATobA — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2018

Holy crap. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 8, 2018

At the White House swearing-in, Trump obscenely made the occasion a purely partisan one with his ludicrous claim that Justice Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent” and his misogynistic apology for the Senate’s even having listened to Dr. Blasey Ford. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 8, 2018

Trump just said “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure.” Well on behalf of humankind I want to apologize for Trump belittling a sexual assault victim ti get laughs — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 8, 2018

Poor RBG having deal with this belligerent misogynist. https://t.co/BQNkZV62pU — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 8, 2018

I don’t care what your politics you know the Kavanaugh nomination process was bookended by 2 speeches Kavanaugh gave at the White House in front of Donald Trump where he pathetically sucked up to Donald Trump & lied about Donald Trump & you saw it. Brett Kavanaugh is disgusting. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 9, 2018

We teach our kids not to lie. We teach them not to cheat. Why the f**k do some of us still support a President who goes against everything we want in our own kids? It’s time we stand up for what is right. Your kids will one day see your hypocrisy. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 9, 2018