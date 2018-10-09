Left in Full MELT DOWN Over Trump’s Comments at Swearing In

The left wing is in full melt down mode over President Trump’s comments during the swearing in of Justice Kavanaugh. Keep in mind that the Democrat Party is allegedly the party of caring. The President wanted to give the Justice his due respect and set off the far-left Democrats doing it.

“I would like to begin tonight’s proceeding differently than perhaps any other event of such magnitude,” Trump said the ceremony.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception.“What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process,” he concluded.

The Dems tried to destroy Kavanaugh and it not only didn’t work, it is coming back at them.

That was it. They went ballistic.

HERE ARE A FEW OF THE REACTIONS

Just laugh. It’s funny. We might as well enjoy it while we can.

