Leftists Manage to Destroy the Circus After 146 Years

Crazy leftists of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization destroyed the circus after 146 years. A minority of loons in PETA demanded elephants be removed and the circus owners caved.

Predictably, no elephants, no attendance.

Leftists Destroy the Circus

AP story: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end “The Greatest Show on Earth” in May, following a 146-year run.

Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.

Feld said when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected.

How could they have not seen this? Seaworld is also heading for its demise. They’re replacing killer whales with videos.

No killer whales, no audience.

Leftists are dreary, angry people who drain the life out of others. These are the same people who want babies ripped out of the womb at 9 months gestation but won’t touch the hair on an animal’s head.

About the Bogus Cruelty Issue Begun and Spread by PETA

People were lied to about so-called animal abuse.

Some have commented that the circus trainers were abusing the animals. The 2012 case orchestrated by the White House against the circus resulted in a regulatory settlement with Obama’s USDA for over $200,000. The circus settled to get Obama’s agency off their backs.

Ringling Brothers were never found in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act and exceeds requirements when investigated.

The billhook is at the center of the complaints. Ringling Brothers elephant handers do use a husbandry tool called a bullhook, sometimes referred to as a guide or an ankus. The tool is humane and appropriate for working with large elephants. This is the position of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Humane Association and the Elephant Managers Association.

Bullhooks are merely an extension of an elephant handlers arm and at Ringling Brothers are only used by highly experienced professionals.

They do not harm animals. Bullhooks are not “torture devices” as the left insisted; they are training devices. Most of the lies about so-called abuses in the circus were driven by PETA. After PETA won this battle, and the circus stopped using elephants in their shows, PETA said they would go after lions and tigers next.

You should know PETA hates zoos too.