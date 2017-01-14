Leftists Manage to Destroy the Circus After 146 Years

Crazy leftists of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization destroyed the circus after 146 years. A minority of loons in PETA demanded elephants be removed and the circus owners caved.
Predictably, no elephants, no attendance.
Leftists Destroy the Circus
AP story: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end “The Greatest Show on Earth” in May, following a 146-year run.
Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.
Feld said when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected.
How could they have not seen this? Seaworld is also heading for its demise. They’re replacing killer whales with videos.
No killer whales, no audience.
Leftists are dreary, angry people who drain the life out of others. These are the same people who want babies ripped out of the womb at 9 months gestation but won’t touch the hair on an animal’s head.
About the Bogus Cruelty Issue Begun and Spread by PETA
People were lied to about so-called animal abuse.
Some have commented that the circus trainers were abusing the animals. The 2012 case orchestrated by the White House against the circus resulted in a regulatory settlement with Obama’s USDA for over $200,000. The circus settled to get Obama’s agency off their backs.
Ringling Brothers were never found in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act and exceeds requirements when investigated.
The billhook is at the center of the complaints. Ringling Brothers elephant handers do use a husbandry tool called a bullhook, sometimes referred to as a guide or an ankus. The tool is humane and appropriate for working with large elephants. This is the position of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Humane Association and the Elephant Managers Association.
Bullhooks are merely an extension of an elephant handlers arm and at Ringling Brothers are only used by highly experienced professionals.
They do not harm animals. Bullhooks are not “torture devices” as the left insisted; they are training devices. Most of the lies about so-called abuses in the circus were driven by PETA. After PETA won this battle, and the circus stopped using elephants in their shows, PETA said they would go after lions and tigers next.
You should know PETA hates zoos too.
PETA can go suck a goat
No one is more true to Trump than I, but it wasn’t the Leftists who destroyed it, it was people who won’t go to a circus without animals to see the amazing human performers.
The circus is a horrid place for animals, especially large animals. They spend their life solely in cages, only to be let out to perform. None of their needs are met, none. Though the writer hates PETA, thousands who do not belong to it were able to ascertain animal husbandry information that picked their hearts and consciousness, that this type of captivity is morally wrong.
It is the same for zoos – what goes on behind the fences is akin to being a moslem female, property only; and killing, lots of killing, when a young adult to make room for cute babies, while they talk a good taqiyya. As the knowledge gets out that the AZA, a slave trading organization, does nothing to put genetic diversity into eco systems where it belongs, only takes away for the 99.99% part, the public will turn against these cruel captive places too.
In the case of such captive animals, one cannot defend the indefensible. It’s like trying to defend Islam.
This article is so completely biased and untrue. It was certainly NOT leftists who finally managed to close this horribly abusive show. The writer obviously looked no further than the Obama administration.
This circus has been under attack for much longer than that. I, personally, have been trying to get them closed for 30+ years and there have been innumerable violations where fines have been paid, or official bribed, whatever, and they have gone on with the business of abuse.
To state that bull hooks are not “torture” devices but “training” devices show the total lack of research done when writing this article. That is like calling a bullwhip used on people a “training” device or the water board torture used at Gitmo as “gentle persuasion”. This person needs to check out the “behind the scenes” videos of elephants being punched with a bull hook for no reason other than intimidation, given signal after signal after signal for every trick they have been taught until they are so confused they don’t what to do, so are punished. I could go on and on. S. Noble, you have lied in this article, have NOT done the proper research and, I hope, that everyone reading this will see it for what it is! TRULY DESPICABLE REPORTING!!!
Years ago there were problems and we don’t doubt there are some bad people working in circuses like in any career. Bullhooks are not “torture” devices. Your opinion is welcomed but you have a lot of misinformation and the only lie is what you wrote. You sound sincere and obviously fell for the PETA lies. If you want to call me a liar, you need to provide links supporting your case.
Hope the Elephants are put in a preserve for safety.
PETA is a radical liberal socialist left wing organization that thrives by lies and deceptions. They gain support by appealing to young sympathetic and ignorant individuals who believe their lies about animal cruelty in circuses. It is a shame that an entertainment industry such as the American circus can be destroyed by a greedy power hungry organization like PETA. Those who say elephants should go to preserves need to stop and think who is going to support those preserves. Animals working and performing in circuses are far better off than their wild counterparts who are being poached or die of starvation or thirst or who are going extinct because of losing their habitat to human “progress”. Bleeding heart liberals wake up to reality!!