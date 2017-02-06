Libs Get It Too! Only OT Win in Super Bowl History, Biggest Blown Lead Since Hillary 2016!

The Patriots were down 25 points at the second half of the Super Bowl. No one has ever come from a 19 point deficit. ESPN gave the Falcon’s chances of winning at 99.7 percent. They all but won.

Then, as if Brady was playing us, he steadily climbed back. The comeback kid was just waiting for his moment and the fumble came and then the Falcons had to punt. From 3rd quarter on, the Patriots steadily carved up the Falcons.

THIS WAS THE FIRST OVERTIME in the history of the Super Bowl. It’s the 51st Super Bowl.

This is how dramatic it was.

Goodell had to congratulate Brady. This was so great too.

Word has it the New England fans gave Goodell a frosty welcome.

As dramatic as Brady’s win is — sorry libs for this reminder — President Donald Trump said they’d win by 8 points! Pretty close,

A look at the dramatic turn in win probability in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/1SYGxRBuEK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to win – largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Previous largest comeback: 10 points pic.twitter.com/fuVIjJRlkt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

There’s a hashtag trending on Twitter, #NotMySuperBowlChamps!

So who’s responsible for the Patriots winning? Russia? Fake news? Julian Assange? When are the riots? 😄#NotMySuperBowlChamps — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 6, 2017

Don’t feel bad Atlanta, Big Leads have been blown before

Should we expect Riots to follow 🙄#SuperBowl2017 #NotMySuperbowlChamps#Pray4DJT pic.twitter.com/3dA7t8teEJ — Nancy ن (@LVNancy) February 6, 2017

#NotMySuperBowlChamps Jill Stein to order score count.

She is looking to raise 5 million by the end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/XpU9w97CF5 — 0Hour1 (@Republican__Man) February 6, 2017

Phony black person, white Shaun King didn’t delete his tweet but we’re all saving it for him.

Brady is Trump’s friend — he likes Trump. The libs and loons have been demanding Brady explain himself because he likes Trump. Will they make him explain this?

The loons have reacted

Lmfao this lady over here talking bout Brady won cuz he Trump friend😂 — Cityboyz HTMBigLop (@ChefLopPeezy) February 6, 2017

Brady won cause that’s trump best friend.. all it takes is one phone call — Black Rambo (@MikeFromPop) February 6, 2017

“Tom Brady” Looks like ur good friend Trump won’t be able to take the credit for ur #SuperBowl win if it keeps going this way. Go #Falcons — Hilaryz. (@reporterhz) February 6, 2017

This one doesn’t want to live?

But who actually wants to live in a world where Donald Trump is president and Tom Brady won another Super Bowl? Asking for a friend… #SB51 — Melissa Amrita™ (@melissaamrita) February 6, 2017

It cost her money.

so. ur telling me tom brady’s trump supporting ass is getting laid, they won, AND i owe my friend $40? no fuckin thanks. — cece 💫 (@hummelsbray) February 6, 2017

Normally, this writer would not root for the Patriots. Jet fans root for the Falcons but I made an exception in this one case.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

In the end, Trump was right again!