More Lies by Democrats, More Stunning Evidence Coming from GOP

The GOP has more evidence of the FBI probe being politically motivated. Christopher Steele, who worked for Fusion GPS who worked for the Clinton campaign, went to the FBI to say he had evidence of Trump-Russian collusion on July 5th, the same day former FBI director James Comey announced the exoneration of Hillary Clinton.

The evidence was their Clinton-financed opposition research.

That suggests political motivation on the part of the FBI.

The FISA abuse memo presented evidence of FBI abuse of the FISA court. A warrant was obtained with flimsy evidence at best and was used to spy on a campaign for political reasons. Everyone, Democrat and Republican, should be very worried about this.

More evidence is coming. The abuse memo was only the beginning. In addition to more memos coming from the House Intel Committee, the Senate Judiciary memo is coming soon. It might back up the House Intel abuse memo.

Jerry Nadler wrote his own six-page rebuttal to the Nunes memo and gave it to NBC News on Saturday. Three things in the rebuttal stood out for us. It offers no evidence; it insists Carter Page is a Russian agent; and it claims the FISA warrant was the result of George Papadopoulos’s drunken ramblings with Australia’s U.S. ambassador.

Two Drunks Walk Into A Bar

They want people to believe that two drunks sharing gossip in a bar started the entire probe. While that meeting took place in May 2016, the Aussie official didn’t tell the FBI until after July and after the Hillary emails were released.

Since the dossier is losing credibility, the left now wants us to believe that a drunk George Papadopoulos was the real impetus. That is mentioned at the end of the Nunes FISA abuse memo but what the left is ignoring is testimony by McCabe December, 2017.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified before the Committee that but for reliance on the 35-page dossier, authored by Christopher Steele, the FISA warrant would neither have been sought nor obtained.

There is another point to be made. Julian Assange killed the Papadopoulos theory in one tweet:

Big puzzle: why does #FBI claim its investigation is based #Papadopoulos hearing in April “Russians have thousands of Clinton emails”. Simple cross-check shows #WikiLeaks‘ #DNCLeaks weren’t obtained from DNC until 25 May and investigation started in July after WL has published. — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 2, 2018

A Warrant on Carter Page Allowed FBI to Spy on Entire Campaign

Carter Page is a most unlikely spy. Russians called him an “idiot”.

The FBI used the unverified dossier funded by Clinton and the DNC to get the FISA warrant to spy on him. They are making him into a Russian agent. The FBI told the FISC that he was a spy.

To back it up — pretending it was secondary verification — they used a September 23rd story by Michael Isikoff in Yahoo News. The story claimed Carter Page had “secret channels” to Russia. The problem with this is Steele planted the story. They backed up the dossier with their planted story.

On October 21st, the FBI sought and was granted the warrant using the fake dossier. It was renewed three times after that using the same bogus dossier.

Republican investigators have evidence the dossier author Christopher Steele met with the FBI on July 5, 2016, the exact day that former FBI director James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton.

Linked to Clinton

The FBI probe is now linked to Clinton, at least indirectly. The probe began after Steele approached the FBI with the Clinton opposition research. He approached the FBI the day Hillary was exonerated.

John Solomon of The Hill reported Republican investigators say they have evidence that Steele first approached the FBI with his allegations on July 5, 2016, the same day then-FBI Director James Comey announced he would not pursue criminal charges against Clinton for passing more than 100 classified documents through her private email server.

The date is significant in suggesting political motivations. Steele’s employer was being paid by a Clinton campaign and the DNC for months. Both were angry about the FBI investigating Hillary’s private server.

Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS who hired Steele, acknowledged to the House Intelligence Committee in an interview that he and Steele began talking to reporters because they were angry about the reopening of the Clinton email case.

We know from the Page-Strzok text messages that they were rushing to a conclusion on the Hillary exoneration case. They were also going easy on her, giving her special consideration. The letter exonerating her was written before she and other key players were interviewed. Strzok also talked of an “insurance policy” to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

Then-director Comey testified to the House Intel Committee that he opened the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia at the end of July 2016.

Listen to this discussion about the dossier as key to obtaining the warrants, not the an alcohol-fueled boastful conversation by Papadopoulos with an equally drunk Aussie.