Lindsey Graham Torches Heartless Dems at Senate Hearing

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” Judge Brett Kavanaugh said in his opening statement. It certainly has.

Democrats have absolutely no shame and they don’t care that they are being cruel and irrational. They are willing to destroy the man and his family to stop his confirmation to the Supreme Court. They are willing to destroy our democratic processes at the same time.

If the judge isn’t appointed to the Supreme Court, his career might well be completely destroyed.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: “I was not at the party described by Dr. Ford. This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.” https://t.co/005BvMqW3Y pic.twitter.com/qH18Tva983 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2018

Senator Lindsey Graham issued a powerful and explosive statement. Unfortunately, it will likely fall on deaf ears.

Watch, he explodes! I like this Lindsey Graham.