Lois Lerner, Holly Paz Think They’re the Victims, Want Records Sealed Forever

Former IRS executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court last week that members of her family, including “young children,” face death threats and a real risk of physical harm if her explanation of the tea party targeting scandal becomes public, according to The Washington Times.

Ms. Lerner and Holly Paz, her deputy at the IRS, filed documents in court Thursday saying tapes and transcripts of depositions they gave in a court case this year must remain sealed forever, or else they could spur an enraged public to retaliate.

Are they really getting death threats? We all need to know what they testified to and how serious the targeting was.

The attorneys for both say they’ve been harassed and threatened.

The lawyers for these two made the same claims in May.

“This documentation, as the court will see, makes very personal references and contains graphic, profane, and disturbing language that would lead to unnecessary intrusion and embarrassment if made public,” their attorneys said. “Public dissemination of their deposition testimony would put their lives in serious jeopardy.”

What are the nature of the threats? Nasty tweets? What? Are they credible?

Both women have been dishonest, secretive, hateful, refused to testify and Lerner appears to have destroyed records.

Who are they to deserve secrecy over the public’s right to know in a case where a government agency under their leadership targeted American citizens?

It’s amazing how they’ve made themselves into the victims when they were the ones targeting conservative groups.