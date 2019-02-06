LOL! Socialists Irate Over Nancy Applauding Trump on Socialism

The Democratic Socialists of America released a statement on Wednesday attacking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for clapping when President Trump said last night that America would never be a socialist country.

“Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Trump said. “America was founded on liberty and independence – not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free.”

“Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country,” Trump declared.

There was a lot of applause from the House chamber and that included Nancy Pelosi.

DSA ARE TICKED

The Democratic Socialists of America are very unhappy with Pelosi’s reactions to Trump’s statement and released the following statement:

Democratic Socialists of America respond to Trump #SOTU … by attacking Nancy Pelosi

Watch her clap:

THIS IS TRUMP’S STATEMENT THAT SOCIALISTS HATE

Comrade Bernie didn’t take it too well.