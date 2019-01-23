Loons Threaten to Burn Covington Boys Alive, Suggest Sexual Assault

Covington Catholic students Sam Schroder and Grant Hillmann said on Fox & Friends this morning that they’ve been hit with threats of being burned alive and sexually abused, after crazed radicals Nathan Phillips and the Black Hebrew Israelites attacked the Covington students waiting for their bus home from D.C.

They had attended the March for Life the day before.

Grant wasn’t even at the rally, and they are verbally threatening him.

“I was doxxed on three separate occasions before we posted that video. And the threats, they’ve been horrible,” Hillman said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“I’ve never heard such cruel things wished upon another human being — ranges from getting locked inside a building and burned alive to sexually assaulted by the clergy members,” he said. “It’s just awful.”