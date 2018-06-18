Loretta Lynch and Clinton Aide Shared “Highly Classified Material” in 2016

Inspector General Michael Horowitz and the FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday afternoon. There was one important piece of information that has been largely ignored.

During the testimony, the Inspector General Michael Horowitz admitted that top-level Clinton 2016 campaign operative Amanda Renteria and Attorney General Loretta Lynch exchanged “highly classified material” with each other in 2016.

Amanda Renteria worked for United States Senators Dianne Feinstein and Debbie Stabenow and she worked on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. She came on board as one of the Latinos for Hillary.

The “highly classified” material was so secret that Inspector General Michael Horowitz refused to talk about it during the Senate hearing on Monday.

Senator Kennedy: Your index does it contain or discuss an email that refers to a conversation allegedly between Attorney General Lynch and a person by the name of Amanda Renteria?

Inspector General Horowitz: I’m not sure what I can say about that publicly so would ask you if I can get back to you.