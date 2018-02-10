Do read this lovely story about one of Chuck Schumer’s lottery visa winners reported by the Washington Examiner.

Sudanese lottery winner Mubarak Ahmed Hamed funneled money to a terrorist in Jordan for years. It was money from a nonprofit totaling $1.4 million. The money was redirected from Jordan to Iraq. The money eventually went to Al Qaeda and Hamas.

The Columbia, Missouri, resident and native of Sudan was executive director of the Islamic American Relief Agency (IARA), which was based in Columbia and served as the U.S. office of the Islamic Relief Agency based in Khartoum, Sudan.

In 2004, the U.S. Treasury designated IARA as a global terrorist organization. In July 2010, IARA, which has since been dissolved, Hamed pleaded guilty to transferring more than $1.4 million to Iraq in defiance of U.S. sanctions.

A plea deal with the organization came after the Department of Justice secured guilty pleas from IARA fundraiser Abdel Azim El-Siddig, Mubarak Hamed, Ahmed Mustafa, and former Republican Congressman Mark Siljander of Michigan.

Hamed went to jail for 10 months in 2012.

“Plain and simple, if you defraud the U.S. government during the naturalization process, you risk having your citizenship revoked,” Thomas Homan, deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Wednesday.

Why is it only a risk? It should be a given, shouldn’t it?

LOTTERY VISA WINNERS GET TO STAY

Justice Department officials asked a federal judge on Wednesday to revoke his legal status in a denaturalization complaint.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions used the case to push for changes to immigration law.

Why did the Obama administration keep him here? Even when the “winners” are terrorists, they get to stay?

Before we give Carte Blanche amnesty to 1.8 million here illegally or more, we had better vet them well. The DoJ thinks so too.

Even though we hear they will be screened, 1.8 million is just too many people to screen adequately.