Lt. Col. Shaffer Says Las Vegas Is Shaping Up to Look Like an Act of Terror, Perhaps Political

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo seems like a straight arrow and has been very forthcoming with information, which is why people were perplexed when the FBI came out quickly to say they were not looking at the Vegas massacre as an act of terror.

There is no possible way they could know that only 12 hours into the case.

This evening, the Sheriff said he wants to know if this was an act of terror and he now says the killer’s girlfriend is a person of interest who they are trying to get back to the States.

She was or is in the Philippines, currently a hotbed for terror. Some reports said she flew to Hong Kong but that is not verified. Shortly before the attack, the killer wired about $100,000 to the Philippines. Authorities want to know who received that money. Perhaps it was the girlfriend, Marilou Danley. Danley is an Australian citizen of Indonesian descent according to some reports.

A number of people including people in the media, have pointed out that country music fans are predominately Republican. At least that is the perception. A CNN reporter said exactly that yesterday and a CBS Vice President was fired for saying she wasn’t “sympathetic” to the victims because they are probably “Repugs” and “gun toters”.

The country music event provides a political motive.

Lt. Col. Shaffer told Fox News host Martha MacCallum this evening that it’s shaping up to be a very deliberate act of terror. He explained it’s a politically selected target, at least it’s the perception of many. Pointing out the killer’s age and similarity to the Rep. Scalise shooter James Hodgkinson, Paddock might well have believed “this was a legitimate target for political expression”.

The Lt. Col. believes that the reason Hodgkinson did what he did and the reason Paddock did what he did was because the left has made violence as a valid “use and extension of political speech”.

It is a feature of “desensitization of the left”.

Martha MacCallum asked about the fact that ISIS keeps taking credit for the assault. Shaffer responded that the Sheriff today said they were looking for “radicalization”. He too was confused by the FBI coming out quickly to say it wasn’t an act of terror.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Weiner told Fox News hosts Tuesday that he believes the crime was intended to hit political targets to send a message. Country music fans are perceived to be Republicans, gun owners, and people generally held in contempt by the media.

As he said, this was an older man’s spectacle crime, a stranger mass shooting. The killer might have been instigated to kill targets who have no value. Republicans, gun owners, Trump supporters have been dehumanized and demonized by the media.

Killing as many complete strangers as possible is a crime of dehumanization meant to stir conversation for a particular cause.

“My point is a spectacle is either designed to cause some derivative impact or to instigate some cause discussion,” the psychiatrist said.

“His mindset is that they deserve to die,” said Welner, referring to the shooter, “So a person who adopts a cause may be otherwise law abiding but he feels righteously justified that the end justifies the means – so we’re talking now about gun control because he committed an over the top gun crime,” he added, suggesting that Paddock was “instigating a means to end with people you’ve dehumanized.”

His theory doesn’t account for the shooter’s wife or the money that went to the Philippines however.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said the killer might have sent the money to a charity in the Philippines. That does qualify for the least likely and most idiotic explanation we’ve heard anytime, ever.