After the President called for safe borders and protections for the unborn or just born, the Nevada Democrat Governor raced to pull the National Guard from the border, and the abortion lovers in Massachusetts rushed to get a bill as nasty as New York’s. Lifesite News has a detailed report.

Massachusetts Democrats are pushing a sweeping bill to allow more third-trimester abortions.

The excuse is a woman has the right to do whatever she wants with her baby without restrictions, even if it means killing a fully-developed baby.

There is never a need to kill an unborn baby in the third-trimester since, at that point, the baby has to be born no matter what. They are killing babies who will still be born no matter what. And they will kill them even to the moment of birth.

The Massachusetts law will drop the “grave impairment” restriction and allow abortions after 24 weeks to protect the mother’s “physical or mental health, or in cases of lethal fetal anomalies, or where the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the womb.”

They will kill babies if the mother says it affects her mentally.

The bill would give doctors much more latitude in deciding to conduct abortions and would delete the section in current Massachusetts law that requires doctors to “take all reasonable steps … to preserve the life and health of the aborted child,” including having life-supporting equipment in the room. There will be no more protections for the aborted babies accidentally born alive.

It would also repeal existing law that requires a minor to get her parents’ consent before an abortion.

HORRIFYING

“Horrifying,” Melanie Israel, a research associate at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said upon reading the legislation. “It’s New York and Virginia all over again.”

Fetal abnormalities “can be anything from something that is going to be a life-limiting condition to the fetus, or based on how loosely these definitions are, it can be something like Down syndrome,” Israel told the Examiner.

The language “can be so loosely interpreted that it can be anything from, a woman is feeling overwhelmed about what the postpartum process is going to be like … That could be reason enough to have a late-term abortion based on these new, much more loose definitions,” Israel said.

“Medical judgment may be exercised in the light of all factors—physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the person’s age—relevant to the well-being of the patient,” the bill states.

Under these terms, healthy, viable unborn babies may be aborted for basically any reason up to birth.

Pro-abortion groups backing the bill include NARAL, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Massachusetts Family Planning Association.

It’s called the Roe Act, Remove Obstacles and Expand Abortion Access Act.

Third Trimester abortions are dangerous for the mother: