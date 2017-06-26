Major Trump Win at SCOTUS Against Rogue Judges’ Immigration Ruling

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will review President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugee and migrant entry. More importantly, they have lifted the restrictions on most of the erroneously dubbed “travel ban”.

As a point of interest, The NY Times phrased the win from a negative perspective. “The Supreme Court partially lifts some of Trump’s travel ban”, their alert read.

It wasn’t only the Times. The LA Times and others phrased their articles the same way. NBC News was more honest, saying, Much of the ban has been lifted. But make no mistake, this is a major victory for the President.

Judicial tyranny

Trump’s immigration policy has been stymied by rogue justices who have ignored the law and ruled according to their “feelings”. These justices are legislating from the bench. It’s judicial tyranny by Obama-appointed judges to stop Trump’s agenda.

While not all restrictions were lifted, three of the justices wanted all to be lifted, including Justice Gorsuch, but not Kennedy.

Furthermore, the justices in effect slapped down the rulings of the lower courts. The Justices also partially vacated several lower court injunctions barring enforcement of the order’s travel ban provision.

The Justices consolidated two travel ban cases from the 4th and 9th Circuits. Oral arguments are scheduled for the first session of the Court’s next term, which begins in October.

Left in place are two classes of foreign nationals from these six countries who can still enter the country. Aliens with relatives in the U.S. and individuals with meaningful connections to corporate entities, including schools, will be allowed to enter the U.S..

However, the ban can be enforced against all other applicants.

Hence, Trump’s order will be implemented within a few days.

Finally, it should be noted that the Supreme Court is wise to how the left is operating.

