Man Who Shot Up a Church in Tennessee Had a Motive Your Won’t Hear Much About

Remember the man who shot up churchgoers and killed a woman in the parking lot in Tennessee last week? He pistol whipped an usher who then raced to his car to get his gun. He was able to hold Samson at gunpoint but not until he shot six more people inside the church. The crime appears to have been in retaliation for the killing of black churchgoers in Charleston in 2015.

On Sept. 24, 25-year-old Emanuel Samson shot and killed a 39-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. He then entered the church shooting and wounding six people in their 60s and 80s.

Police found a note in his car saying he was doing it in revenge or retaliation for the Charleston killings in a church by white supremacist lunatic Dylann Roof according to the Associated Press.

All of Samson’s victims were white.

The AP did not provide the wording of Samson’s note, which the news agency said was read to it by two law enforcement officials.

The law enforcement officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation. Metro Nashville Police and the FBI declined to comment, saying it had not released the information.

Samson had attended the racially diverse church a year or two ago.

Police haven’t released the motive and the media is strangely silent on the case.