Mao-Cortez Demands Reparations, an End to Endless Ringworm Cases

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made a demand for reparations Monday. She also made it clear that she believes the government should determine how well people live.

Oh, and she predicted the end of the world, and an end to all those people living in cars with endless cases of ringworm.

She made her comments yesterday on Martin Luther King Jr. day during an interview with Ta Nehisi Coates.

REPARATIONS

Cortez insists on reparations like in Germany. The princess of identity politics wants people who never did anything to harm black people to pay off black people for things that happened to their ancestors. The wunderkind of victimization seems to be including Puerto Ricans in that, but it’s not clear.

She tells Coates that they are in the same “struggle,” she being Puerto Rican. “Struggle” is a word of the Communist.

“Economically speaking, when we talk about the issue of reparations — people think about reparations as reparations for slavery. But really, economically speaking, reparations are for the damage done by the new deal and red lining.”

Since Democrats were responsible for the new deal, perhaps Democrats should pay.

She is the leader of the grievance/victim industry, the hate America corporation of angry people.

When she talks about redlining, she means a red line that allegedly cuts off people of color from home loans and other advantages she believes only whites get based on the color of their skin. The fact she ignores is that they don’t get loans because they don’t financially qualify and it has nothing to do with the color of their skin.

It couldn’t be that too many people of color live on the Democrat plantations subsisting on welfare, could it? Whites, she believes, must pay for all their lack of success throughout the decades since slavery.

“And so when we talk about investments [taxes] today, first of all, people think about slavery that was 500 years ago as if they did not have grandparents, great-grandparents, great-great-grandparents that were impacted by this. But even then, just as recent as the 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s — there’s real harm. It’s important to tell the stories of where we’ve been and what others are doing as well.”

Whites must pay, just like Germany.

“You look at Germany and their attempts to heal after the Holocaust. And Germany paid reparations. And they went through that process, and they had that truth-telling process. Until America tells the truth about itself, we are not going to heal.”

They have gotten tons of reparations already with welfare, free programs, college benefits.

OCASIO’S AMERICA IS A DYSTOPIAN ONE

Alexandria Mao-Cortez has predicted the end of the world. She says Climate Change is our World War II and the world will end in twelve years.

“And I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”

Cortez talks about a “dystopian” America and it is with people like her in it.

“How are we saying take it easy, the America that we’re living in today is dystopian with people sleeping in their cars so they can work a second job without healthcare and we’re told to settle down. It’s a fundamental separation between that fierce urgency of now.”

Everyone in America has access to healthcare.

“That at some point this chronic reality do reach a breaking point and I think for our generation it reached that, I wished I didn’t have to be doing every post, but sometimes I just feel like people aren’t being held accountable. Until we start pitching in and holding people accountable, I’m just gonna let them have it.”

OMao-Cortez thinks capitalism is immoral, and she wants the government to decide how much wealth people are allowed to keep for themselves and what they must give to others. Her ideology is that of envy and theft.

LOOK AT ALL THESE PEOPLE WITH ENDLESS RINGWORM

She continued, “…I do think the system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama, where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health. That is wrong. And I think it’s wrong that. I think it’s wrong that vast majority of the country does not make a living rate wage. It is wrong that you can work a hundred hours, not feed your kids. I think it’s wrong that corporations like Walmart and Amazon can get pay by the government essentially experiencing wealth transfer from the public for paying people less than a minimum wage.”

She is talking about Capitalism and declaring it evil. Her Socialist/Communist system is moral, in other words.

All Americans have access to healthcare and opportunities for success. Yet she paints a picture of starving Americans living in their cars with never-ending cases of ringworm.

SHE IS DANGEROUS

In a recent poll among Democrats, they were asked if they would consider Ocommie-Cortez for President if she were old enough, and 74 percent said ‘yes’ and 17 percent said they would strongly consider her.

This is a woman who wants a 70 percent marginal tax rate and a Green New Deal that would cost trillions to do nothing for the climate.

Her Socialism and Communism is immoral because it allows billionaires to exist at the expense of EVERYBODY ELSE.