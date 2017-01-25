Mark Cuban Is Deleting His Anti-Trump Tweets

Mark Cuban bet on the wrong horse and now he’s out in the wilderness, or maybe not. He appears to be deleting his anti-Trump tweets.
A friend posted some research in which he uncovered showing missing anti-Trump tweets (see them at the end).
Cuban removed his anti-Trump tweets.
We did some further research, taking Mark Cuban’s most infamous anti-Trump tweets and sure enough, they’re missing.
Tweet #1
Hey Donald, you do realize that with $11b you should be able to rig the system? After all no one knows the system better than you. Right ? https://t.co/yocO2jT1aS— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 23, 2016
This is what is there now.
Tweet #2
Then there is this one from October 10th.
When you don’t practice , you don’t know how to hold the mic. Sniffle distance is important— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016
This is what is taking its place.
Tweet #3
Wow !!! Trump won’t put his name on new hotels. Even he knows his brand is over. Say goodnight Donnie. https://t.co/ue9erP8Dnh— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 19, 2016
You won’t find it now.
Tweet #4
If @realDonaldTrump loses this election, im betting he personally goes bankrupt w/in 7 yrs. Thats how toxic his brand now is.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 29, 2016
This is what is there.
Tweet #5
.1) @realDonaldTrump $10mm to the charity of YOUR choice if you let ME interview you for 4 hrs on YOUR policies and their substance.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016
It’s no longer there.
One thing about tweets though, they’re never really gone.
Our friend’s research tweets:
