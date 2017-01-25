Mark Cuban Is Deleting His Anti-Trump Tweets

Mark Cuban bet on the wrong horse and now he’s out in the wilderness, or maybe not. He appears to be deleting his anti-Trump tweets.

A friend posted some research in which he uncovered showing missing anti-Trump tweets (see them at the end).

Cuban removed his anti-Trump tweets.

We did some further research, taking Mark Cuban’s most infamous anti-Trump tweets and sure enough, they’re missing.

Tweet #1

Hey Donald, you do realize that with $11b you should be able to rig the system? After all no one knows the system better than you. Right ? https://t.co/yocO2jT1aS— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 23, 2016

This is what is there now.

Tweet #2

Then there is this one from October 10th.

When you don’t practice , you don’t know how to hold the mic. Sniffle distance is important— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

This is what is taking its place.

Tweet #3

Wow !!! Trump won’t put his name on new hotels. Even he knows his brand is over. Say goodnight Donnie. https://t.co/ue9erP8Dnh— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 19, 2016

You won’t find it now.

Tweet #4

If @realDonaldTrump loses this election, im betting he personally goes bankrupt w/in 7 yrs. Thats how toxic his brand now is.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 29, 2016

This is what is there.

Tweet #5

.1) @realDonaldTrump $10mm to the charity of YOUR choice if you let ME interview you for 4 hrs on YOUR policies and their substance.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 16, 2016

It’s no longer there.



One thing about tweets though, they’re never really gone.

Our friend’s research tweets: