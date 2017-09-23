“Mass Acid Attack” In London, At Least 6 Seriously Injured – Live Video

There are reports of a “mass acid attack” in Stratford Station and shopping center, East London. One man has been arrested but his name hasn’t been released. Reports say a “gang of thugs” attacked innocent people, perhaps six, in different locations. Police say it is not being treated as a terror incident.

The Independent reports:

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed its officers were called to an “acid incident” in Stratford, east London.

Its officers were called to Stratford Shopping Centre at about 8pm, a spokesman told The Independent.

The force said a “group of males” were reported spraying “what is believed to be a noxious substance” and six people were injured in a number of locations.

The person has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the report said. Other reports say people are “seriously” injured.

JUST IN: #Stratford – Six injured in mass acid attack outside Westfield in East London. One man arrested pic.twitter.com/sFHMgTzizd — ETN (@EUterrornews) September 23, 2017

Another mass acid attack today in London. Please god USA close your borders & don’t let this become a way of life like it has here pic.twitter.com/XZGBKpsL5V — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) September 23, 2017