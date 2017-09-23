“Mass Acid Attack” In London, At Least 6 Seriously Injured – Live Video

S. Noble
There are reports of a “mass acid attack” in Stratford Station and shopping center, East London. One man has been arrested but his name hasn’t been released. Reports say a “gang of thugs” attacked innocent people, perhaps six, in different locations. Police say it is not being treated as a terror incident.

Police treating victims at the Center

The Independent reports:

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed its officers were called to an “acid incident” in Stratford, east London.

Its officers were called to Stratford Shopping Centre at about 8pm, a spokesman told The Independent.

The force said a “group of males” were reported spraying “what is believed to be a noxious substance” and six people were injured in a number of locations.

The person has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the report said. Other reports say people are “seriously” injured.

S. Noble

