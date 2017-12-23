Massachusetts Congressional Candidate Has Ties to Radical Groups

Clarion Project and Creeping Sharia report that the Massachusetts congressional candidate Tahirah Amatul-Wadud is a big shot in two Islamist groups: Jamaat ul-Fuqra and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Jamaat or Muslims of America is currently under federal investigation. Amatul-Wadud has long been an advocate for Fuqra and serves as the group’s “general counsel.” FBI documents from 2003 released by Clarion Project earlier this year state that MOA is was linked to al-Qaeda in Pakistan at that time.

CAIR is a Hamas-linked entity of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Creeping Sharia said her campaign website left all that out. Her business website points out she’s counsel to the secretive, isolated Islamberg community that appears to strictly follow Sharia Law. It is also MOA’s headquarters.

She’s a shoe-in, perfect Democratic candidate for Massachusetts. The inhabitants of Massachusetts want to show how diverse and Progressive they are and will vote for her to prove it.