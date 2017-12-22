Swamp Critter Bites the Dust? Top Trustworthy, Beyond Reproach FBI Lawyer Reassigned

In early November, Americans were told that someone at the FBI changed the Jim Comey draft of the Hillary Clinton exoneration. What was “gross negligence” became the vague term “extremely careless”. The former can carry a prison term, the latter is meaningless.

We have since learned that sketchy agent Peter Strzok changed the wording. However, there might be more to that story.

Memos showed that at least three top FBI officials were involved in helping Comey fashion and edit the statement, including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, General Counsel James Baker and Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, the hill reported.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on November 6 sent a letter to current FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding the FBI identify who made the changes and why.

We just received news that might be connected and it concerns another trustworthy beyond approach official.

Top attorney at the FBI James Baker has been reassigned.

Interesting!

The Washington Post reports it’s because Wray wants his own team, but Baker is one that the House Intel and Senate Judiciary Committees want to interview:

The FBI’s top lawyer, James Baker, is being reassigned — one of the first moves by new director Christopher A. Wray to assemble his own team of senior advisers as he tries to fend off accusations of politicization within the bureau.

Baker told colleagues he will be taking on other duties at the FBI, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent months, Baker had been caught up in a strange interagency dispute that led to a leak probe and attracted the attention of senior lawmakers, but people familiar with the matter said the probe had recently ended with a decision not to charge anyone. The leak issue had not played a part in Baker’s reassignment, these people said.

Hmm…Baker was “the top suspect” in an interagency leak investigation, as reported by Sarah Carter at Circa News in July. This reassignment took place hours after Andrew McCabe’s testimony.

Christopher Wray might be draining the swamp.

Don’t be concerned, Baker is beyond reproach and so trustworthy, WaPo can hardly describe it:

Baker, one of the most trusted, longest-serving national security officials in the government, has served as the head of the FBI’s Office of General Counsel for several years, playing a key role in the agency’s handling of major cases and policy debates, including the FBI’s unsuccessful battle with Apple over the growing use of encryption in cellphones.

As an aside, has anyone noticed that Apple has to be the only left-wing, liberal company that lefties hate? They’re out to get them as we speak. They’re a great company.