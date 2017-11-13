Matt Drudge Blasts Washington Post for Suggesting He’s a Russian Operative

Matt Drudge blasted the Washington Post on Twitter for a fake news story they published Friday analyzing the Drudge Report, claiming he linked regularly to ‘Russia propaganda’ during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In his tweet, Drudge slammed WaPo: “I’ve linked to @washingtonpost over 10,000X in 25 years of doing DRUDGEREPORT.”

“I currently give them 37% of their referral traffic, according to http://similarweb.com. It’s a brutal business. Not even a thank you. Instead: YOU’RE A RUSSIAN OPERATIVE!”

Since Drudge deletes his tweets within a day, we will replace the tweets with screenshots Tuesday.

The WaPo story said he frequently links to Infowars (they’re Russian operatives?), RT, and Sputnik. Over the past ten years, they counted up 1,000 links to those sites cumulatively.

That really isn’t a lot and frankly all three of those sites have facts on them that can be proofed. It’s worth knowing what they are saying for some of us.

Drudge’s tweet came one hour after another tweet touting President Trump’s approval rating climbing to 46%! And that is despite the constant 24/7 abuse by the media.