McCabe’s Notes on Trump Meetings Were Given to Robert Mueller

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired less than two days before his retirement kicked in. he is blaming President Trump and so are a lot of other people. It set off a political firestorm in Washington on Saturday. McCabe was fired because he leaked and he lied. Reports suggest there’s a “ton of stuff” on this guy that will soon come out in an explosive Inspector General report.

Contrary to popular opinion, President Trump didn’t fire him, McCabe was fired as a result of an internal investigation by his FBI colleagues. The President did tweet about it being a “great day for democracy”, suggesting McCabe was corrupt and dishonest.

Trump also tweeted it is a victory for the “men and women of the FBI.” McCabe’s firing comes just two days before he was set to retire.

McCabe promised to take as many as possible down with him. The Associated Press reports that McCabe created memos documenting his conversations with President Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. He gave those filed to Special Counsel and witch hunter Robert Mueller.

He also gave an interview to Mueller to detail the circumstances surrounding the memos and they allegedly back up Mueller’s version of events prior to his firing.

Comey also made private memos detailing his interactions with Trump and leaked them to the media via a friend.

Axios reports the McCabe memos corroborate Comey’s account of his own firing.

“I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” McCabe said in his statement on his Friday firing.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted, “Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?”

Trump could be correct. We know the notes and charges on Hillary Clinton over the email scandal were altered. The 302s in the Flynn case might have also been changed.

Andrew McCabe might have altered the “302” forms in Flynn’s case. Recently, investigative reporter Sara Carter told Sean Hannity on his Fox show that Justice Department Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is investigating whether or not McCabe asked bureau agents to “change their 302s.” He might have altered the Page-Strzok documents on the Flynn probe and deleted all revisions.

Trump Fights Back

President Trump also accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying under oath during questioning about anonymous sources. “Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked ‘have you ever been an anonymous source…or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?’”

Democrat law professor Jonathan Turley picked up the possible problem in McCabe’s own statement and discussed it on several cable shows.

Trump wrote on Twitter. “He said strongly ‘never, no.’ He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends.” Comey told a Senate panel last year that shortly after he was dismissed, he authorized “a close friend” to leak the contents of a memo to the press in order to prompt a special counsel investigation.

Comey said under oath that he never sanctioned leaking.

Why All the Democrats?

Trump also asked in his tweetstorm why there were all Democrats on Mueller’s team.

Comey is a lying leaker also and the clique that formed under his leadership included McCabe. He needs to start worrying.

While government worker Andrew McCabe is more worried about his pension than prison, Jonathan Turley says he should worry about prison.