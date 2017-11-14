McCain Forgot He Didn’t Withdraw Over His Alleged Scandalous Affair in 2008

Senator John McCain was one of the first Republicans to bash senatorial candidate Judge Roy Moore and demand he resign based on allegations by women Moore says are lying.

We don’t want to repeat the entire story. By now everyone knows about the Roy Moore scandal — alleged scandal. If Moore was inappropriate with underage girls thirty-eight years ago, he should do the right thing and resign, but we have no way of knowing yet if the accusations are true. It’s very possible the story is false given from whence it comes.

The Washington Post released the story and they are fully unreliable. Gloria Allred is a Democrat operative and she is working with one of the accusers. Another accuser is a Democrat campaign worker.

None of these allegations were mentioned in Moore’s five runs for office and his major controversies over the years, but, oddly, it leaked out now, one month from an election. It is important to note that this election could end Trump’s agenda and put Red State Alabama in the hands of a Progressive.

That being said, McCain craves the attention of the left and loves seeking revenge against Donald Trump.

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

McCain himself has different standards for himself. When he was accused in February 2008 of an illicit affair with lobbyist Vicki Iseman, he should have withdrawn using the standards he has set for Roy Moore.

McCain was caught in contradictions and avoided answering the media’s questions. McCain has and had many deep ties to lobbyists.

The affair with Iseman, if true, was serious. She had business before the Commerce Committee which he chaired. It looked like pay-to-play with him granting favors to a “good friend”.

McCain called it a “smear” campaign and did not withdraw.