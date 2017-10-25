McCain’s Strange Dossier Tale Has Some Holes After WaPo’s Report

There are interesting inconsistencies that have come up in The Washington Post article which reported the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid for the widely debunked Russia dossier.

It’s unclear why and how the dossier ended up in FBI hands.

The Post (WaPo) wrote that Clinton attorney Marc Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained Fusion GPS in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Fusion GPS gave Steele’s reports and other research documents to Elias, the people familiar with the matter said.

On the other hand, John McCain says he sent an envoy to the UK to retrieve the dossier, who turned it over to McCain, who then personally delivered it to James Comey on December 9th, 2016. He could have just called Hillary’s lawyer.

Sen. John McCain said he did “what any citizen would do” by turning over the dirty dossier, which contained unconfirmed secrets about the president-elect, to the FBI.

The Guardian charted the path of how the dossier came to be and how it was that McCain got his hands on the controversial documents.

The story of the dossier began with an investigative firm in Washington, D.C., which was tapped by one of Trump’s primary allies, a Republican, to dig up some opposition research on the Republican hopeful.

The firm outsourced the research to a “retired western European former counter-intelligence official [Christopher Steele], with a long history of dealing with the shadow world of Moscow’s spooks and siloviki,” explained the Guardian.

There is confusion here as to when Steele was hired. The Washington Post says it was after the DNC and Clinton became involved which conflicts with prior reports, the Sentinel reports.

We were told the Republican then dropped out because his primary opponent had dropped out. That seems to suggest it was someone like Lindsey Graham or one of the other opponents like Jeb Bush but not Ted Cruz or John Kasich who dropped out after April. by December 2015, Lindsey Graham, George Pataki, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry and Scott Walker had dropped out. Marco Rubio dropped out March, 2016, Ben Carson in March, Jeb Bush, Jim Gilmore, Carly Fiorina, Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee, and Chris Christie dropped out in February.

It sounds like something Jeb Bush or one of his allies would do. He did something similar to Marco Rubio but that is only guesswork by the Sentinel.

The DNC and the Clinton campaign picked up the dossier research.

According to the Guardian, Steele and another ex-British diplomat, Christopher Burrows, run their own company, Orbis Business Intelligence. They found the allegations, if true, very concerning.

According to the story at the time, over the summer Steele delivered the intelligence he had gathered from his Russian sources, living within the country and also in the west, to former colleagues in the FBI, possibly to his own country’s intelligence service as well.

When nothing seemed to happen, he went to David Corn of the Soros publication ‘Mother Jones’ to tell his story. The dossier story came out on October 31.

Why Corn? One cannot find much more of a leftist propagandist than Corn.

On November 18, as the story goes, at the Halifax International Security Forum, McCain was introduced to a “former senior western diplomat” [Sir Andrew Wood] who had set eyes on the documents and knew who put them together, telling the Arizona Republican that the individual was “highly reliable.”

Apparently he forgot to mention it was opposition research.

Wood told the Independent that he had met McCain, spoken to him about Trump, and about the potential for him to be compromised.

In a carefully nuanced statement he said: “Yes I did meet Senator McCain and his aides at the conference.”

“We spoke about the kind of activities the Russians can be engaged in.”

“We also spoke about how Mr Trump may find himself in a position where there could be an attempt to blackmail him with Kompromat [a Russian term for compromising material] and claims that there were audio and video tapes in existence.”

He added: “I would like to stress that I did not pass on any dossier to Senator McCain or anyone else and I did not see a dossier at the time. I do know Christopher Steele and in my view he is very professional and thorough in what he does.”

He did not however address whether he told McCain there was a dossier – and how to get it.

From there, McCain dispatched a “trusted emissary” who flew across the Atlantic to meet the source of the documents at an airport that the Guardian did not name.

The emissary was former State Department official, David Kramer, who worked in the Hillary Clinton State Department and is senior director for the McCain Institute for International Leadership. The McCain Institute has taken large donations from George Soros, the Sentinel reports.

The aide was instructed to look for a man with a copy of the Financial Times and that’s how the individuals met, with the source taking McCain’s emissary back to his house and giving the American a copy of the documents.

Within 24 hours, the dossier was in Washington, though the contents of the file couldn’t be verified without an investigation.

McCain, the Guardian said, was worried that his actions might be interpreted as revenge [yeah, we’re sure he was worried], but he decided to hand over the documents to FBI Director James Comey on December 9 anyway.

Why all the James Bond spy stuff when Elias had it?

Where did the FBI get the dossier and why didn’t anyone know it was opposition research promoted by an anti-Trumper and Democrats? Why was it taken seriously? Is McCain compromised?

What do you think?