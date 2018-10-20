Mexican Ambassador Makes a Startling Revelation About the Caravan

The 4,000-strong caravan heading for the USA is breaking up at the Guatemala-Mexico border. Some foreigners are slipping into Mexico illegally, others have turned back, but women and children are being admitted into the country gradually.

Guatemala’s president says thousands of migrants heading for the United States have turned around and are going back to Honduras; @ClaudiaCowan1 reports. https://t.co/0VpqClRJk7 pic.twitter.com/RvXgi3T5OC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2018

The Mexican ambassador made a startling revelation about the caravan.

STUNNING! MEXICAN AMBASSADOR CALLS IT A POLITICAL TRICK

Ambassador Geronimo Gutierrez, of Mexico called it a political trick.

“We have evidence that this caravan is also very much politically motivated,” Gutierrez added. “We’re obviously sensitive to the humanitarian situation that we encounter, and we’re acting precisely.

“But we have also made very clear that there’s no legal ground on which Mexico can issue a permit by which people can just go through Mexico toward the United States,” he concluded.

Geronimo Gutierrez: “We have evidence that this caravan is also very much politically motivated.” #SpecialReport https://t.co/mWKSCsEua4 pic.twitter.com/h9EM5BIqyA — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2018

This caravan came as Democrats are calling the President immoral for having border policies and as we near the election. They must see this as a winner for them.

Some of these people had Refuse Fascism signs and others were tricked by smugglers into joining the caravan.

They are hurting the cases of real refugees who deserve asylum here in the U.S.

THAT WAS ONE CARAVAN OUT OF MANY

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol released video of the large groups of Central American migrants who continue to surrender to Border Patrol agents in Arizona with the arrival of one recent group numbering 108 captured in dramatic video images, authorities said Friday.

The smugglers — the cartels — never crossed the border while they helped migrants over the wall in four places. The group was comprised of 100 Guatemalans and eight Hondurans. They included 52 children, nine of them 5 years and younger. That forces the administration to take them in. They will soon be released into the United States.

#CBP Yuma Sector Border Patrol continues to experience record numbers of Central Americans surrendering, with a group of 108 being apprehended at once Thursday. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder Details: https://t.co/Q291WyIjyd pic.twitter.com/s1fkn3KUwk — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) October 19, 2018

IT’S NON-STOP

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins went down to the border and said they are coming non-stop. “Literally in 90 minutes we’ve chased what is now four groups. According to the agents here, as many as 75 to 100 illegal aliens are actively trying to cross into the United States at this very moment,” he explained.

FOX NEWS ALERT: @GriffJenkins is live in Texas as border patrol arrest illegal immigrants at the border pic.twitter.com/cyQIHZ6gpN — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 19, 2018

Laws must be passed to stop the invasion. Activist judges have forced ‘catch-and-release’ while some genius decided these invaders are entitled to hearings.