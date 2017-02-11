Deep-pocketed Mexicans plan to tie up the administration in court to keep their nationals in the United States illegally. It’s a very concerning and potentially dangerous strategy because they ultimately hope to “break down” our system.

“Break Down” the U.S. Judicial System

An effort to remove illegal aliens has been underway and the illegal aliens are fighting back, sometimes violently. They have the support of the Mexican government and of well-placed citizens.

The WSJ reports that influential Mexicans are pushing “an aggressive” strategy to jam U.S. immigration courts in hopes of causing the already overburdened system to break down.”

The proposal calls for ad campaigns advising migrants in the U.S. to take their cases to court and fight deportation if detained. “The backlog in the immigration system is tremendous,” said former Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda. The idea is to double or triple the backlog, “until [U.S. President Donald] Trump desists in this stupid idea,” he added.

It’s a stupid idea to not have an open border with Mexico and allow all their citizens to live here illegally? They plan to “break down” our judicial system?

The Mexican government hasn’t publicly endorsed the effort, but they have set aside $50 million to fight the extradition of their citizens back to the U.S.

Threats Abound

A leftist senator Armando Rios Pieter said “Mexico is helping on the fight on terror and that collaboration should be put under review…”.

He’s going to let the terrorists run amok?

A new group called “Monarco” wants to make the U.S. prove the Mexicans are Mexican.

Not keeping their nationals here illegally is considered “hostility”.

Mexico is preparing for battle over this, the border wall, and the free trade deal.

The NYT has been keeping track of some of the removals: an Austin, Tex., undocumented women working in a laundromat, a day laborer and mechanic in Staten Island, and Savannah, Ga., undocumented restaurant workers.

There are reports of immigration raids. ABC News reported about 160 who were arrested throughout southern California. Immigration groups say the raids are directly linked to Trump, however, ICE says, the arrests were part of their routine operations.

“While this week’s operation was an enforcement surge, the focus was no different than the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE’s Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis,” the agency said.

The media and the immigration groups won’t portray it that way and are looking for sympathetic cases like that of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos who came to the U.S. illegally at the age of 14 and has two American children.

She was convicted of identity theft, a felony, to which she pled guilty after being arrested in 2009 with a false social security card, but had been checking in with immigration agents every six months and was allowed to stay in the country under an Obama administration policy that gave leniency to undocumented migrants who had entered the US as children.

This week, when she reported to their Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix, she was detained and, after hours of protests by demonstrators, deported to Mexico.

Her deportation is not a great optic for ICE and the President. They need to get rid of the serious criminals and especially the gangbangers. Optics matter.

What appears to be a sudden surge in deportations has prompted the Mexican government to urge its citizens living illegally in the United States to “keep in touch with its nearest consulate” and to make emergency contingency plans.

Mexico Is Actively Working Against U.S. law

In a statement released Friday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said that the country’s consulates in the US have “intensified their work” to protect fellow nationals, and are anticipating “more severe immigration measures to be implemented by the authorities of this country, and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process,” according to a CNN translation.

This came after the deportation of de Rayos.

ICE confirmed Garcia de Rayos’ deportation to Mexico, noting that her felony conviction was reviewed by “multiple levels of the immigration court system” before it was determined that she did not have “a legal basis to remain in the US.”

According a statement from Mexico, the Consulate General in Nogales, Arizona, was also present for Garcia de Rayos’ deportation to ensure it was conducted in a “dignified and safe” manner. “The case involving Mrs. Garcia de Rayos illustrates a new reality for the Mexican community living in the United States, facing the most severe implementation of immigration control measures,” the statement says. “For this reason, the entire Mexican community is invited to take precautions and keep contact with its closest consulates to receive the necessary help to face this type of situation.”

Mexico’s government recently allocated some $50 million to assist undocumented migrants facing deportation, and President Enrique Peña Nieto has instructed the country’s 50 consulates in the U.S. to defend migrants.

Luis Videgaray, the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary, said that Mexico was “going to focus the money on one fundamental objective, which is the defense of the rights of Mexicans. This means legal advice, informational campaigns, the hiring of lawyers where it is necessary,” according to the Washington Post.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said late Thursday it has intensified efforts to protect Mexican migrants, “foreseeing the hardening of measures by immigration authorities in the U.S., as well as possible constitutional violations during raids or in due process.”

Over two-thirds of the births in Los Angeles are to illegal aliens, most receive free medical care. It’s going to be very difficult to deport the parents of these newborn Americans.

In the end, we have far bigger concerns than Mexicans and drug cartel members who come here illegally. ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas and other terrorists groups are active south of our border.