Michael Flynn Might Have Been Framed

The FBI said Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, probably never lied, yet he had to plead guilty to lying in order to avoid a protracted fight he could no longer afford. The Justice Department overruled the FBI. Flynn might have been framed by the prior administration.

What took place is Lt. Gen. Flynn spoke with a number of foreign diplomats after Trump won the election. That is to be expected. One of them was Russian Ambassador Kislyak. The conversations were wiretapped and leaked illegally.

Flynn and Kislyak discussed sanctions.

For some reason, perhaps to frame Flynn, the Obama Justice Department became concerned and decided it was a violation of the Logan Act.

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted under this questionable act. The government tried in two cases in the 1800s and failed. The Obama administration used this act as a pretense.

They used this excuse to interview Flynn his fourth day on the job. Sally Yates sent the FBI over to him. The very trusting secretary Flynn did not have a lawyer with him at the time.

In March, then-Director Jim Comey told Congress the FBI did not think Flynn lied to them. Flynn seemed “confused” and “couldn’t remember”.

Between March and December 1st, something happened to change all that. Mueller came in with his team of witch hunters and decided Flynn did lie after all.

On December 1st, Flynn pled guilty to one charge of lying to the FBI and is “cooperating” with the agency investigators in their Russia probe.

They likely threatened Flynn with investigating his son, and perhaps with more serious charges.

Michael Flynn was probably framed

The Justice Department took the partisan accusations of a very partisan attorney general who ginned it up into a crime based on The Logan Act.

No one could ever be successfully prosecuted based on this 200-year old law. It is likely unconstitutional.

Ret. Lt. Gen. Flynn pleaded guilty because the case caused tremendous strain on him and his family. It also bankrupted him. He had to sell his home, his last asset.

These are police state tactics.

Then there is the real felony. Whoever leaked the details of the Flynn conversations committed a felony and has never been prosecuted.

Byron York came out with the details in this clip and in an article.