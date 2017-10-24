Michael Moore’s Trump-Hating Broadway Show Shuts Down

Michael Moore’s Trump-hating Broadway show, “The Terms of My Surrender”, bombed and closed. The show was part of Moore’s grand plan “to generate the momentum and activism to shift the facts before the next election.”

Moore is hoping to get rid of the Electoral College one way or the other, perhaps. by the National Popular Vote interstate compact. The play was to help make it happen.

In its 13-week run, including a preview period, the show had ticket sales of $4.2 million, according to BroadwayWorld.com, a theater website that tracks grosses based on data from the Broadway League, a trade group. That figure represents only about 49% of the show’s potential gross.

The theater was only one-third filled as the weeks went on.

His one-man narcissistic show did well the first week but then word got out.

Critics called it “cringe-inducing” and “a bit like being stuck at Thanksgiving dinner with a garrulous, self-regarding, time-sucking uncle. Gotta love him — but maybe let’s turn on the television.”

It was also called an “unvarnished ego trip” and a “sloppy concoction”.

During the show, Moore lambasted the political right, as he has long done in his movies, but mostly brags about himself, according to the Times review.

Michael Moore has been trying for another hit since his anti-Bush propaganda movie Farenheit 9/11 hit big in 2004. He’s bombed since then. His last film, Where to Invade Next, tanked. Then Trumpland, surpassing most grade D films in mediocrity, couldn’t make the $150 thousand it took to make it.

Moore wants you to think the limited engagement was because they had to make room for a new play. They actually have to make room for a play that brings in audiences.