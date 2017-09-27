Michelle Obama Criticizes Women Who Voted Against Hillary

Speaking at Inbound 2017 in Boston, Michelle Obama says women who voted against Hillary voted against having a voice. She doesn’t think much of the intelligence of women in America. Her comments are insulting.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama declared onstage at the event, which was reportedly closed to the press. No one was allowed to take video or report on what she said.

She then sounded a bit sexist.

Women “have been socialized to sit there and be quiet,” Obama told an audience, “while the guy is like blah, blah, blah, not thinking about [saying things] perfect, right or anything. He’s just like, ‘I’m used to hearing my voice.’”

I guess if we don’t have a voice, we might as well move to Saudi Arabia.

The former First Lady sounds just a bit arrogant. Women do have a voice. Has anyone noticed all the women President Trump has hired?

I’ve never felt I have to “sit there and be quiet” either.

She reportedly said, “The Affordable Care Act is not Barack’s legacy. It is our country’s legacy.” Would someone please tell her it’s failing miserably and at least half the country didn’t want it.

Michelle thinks they left the White House with grace and set the bar high.