Milo Yiannopoulos Will Bring a 16-Man Navy SEAL Team to Berkeley

Antifa, The Revolutionary Communist Party, Black Lives Matter and other radical hard-left groups are organizing protests/riots for UC Berkeley’s free speech week. The event next week is being held by a student organization called Berkeley Patriot which has only 5-10 members. It will include speakers like Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter. There will be 20 speakers.

Political leaders, including hard-left Berkeley Mayor Jesse Areguin, have asked UC Berkeley to cancel the events, expressing concern about the potential for violence and confrontations from protesters drawn by the presence of Yiannopoulos and other conservatives.

They aren’t planning to stop the radical leftists, only free speech.

Milo is planning to bring a 16-man Navy SEAL team with him according to Campus Reform.

In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, Yiannopoulos criticized UC Berkeley Assistant Vice Chancellor Dan Mogulof for “spreading rumors that Free Speech Week might be canceled.”

“Ignore him, it’s fake news,” Yiannopoulos wrote. “Ironically, Berkeley is fighting Free Speech Week the same way they fought against Mario Savio’s Free Speech Movement in the 60’s—by spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt.”

Mogulof is hostile towards conservatives but Milo said nothing will stop them.

Following his August pledge to spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on security at the event, Yiannopoulos also revealed that he is bringing a Navy SEAL team to assist with protecting the speakers.

“Our efforts are moving ahead at full speed to put together the best free speech event Berkeley has ever seen,” he said. “I am sparing no expense, including a 16-man Navy SEAL security detail for me and our speakers.”

Conservative writer Ben Shapiro is scheduled to speak on campus this Thursday at Zellerbach Hall in the heart of the campus, and that event sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation is expected to have police and security presence, organizers said.