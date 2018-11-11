Miracle in Georgia! Surprise Ballots Show Up for Far-Left Abrams

Georgia Democrats have miraculously found surprise ballots, they say could sink Brian Kemp’s win as governor of Georgia in favor of the far-left Stacey Abrams. These ballots were found four days after the election. They believe more will show up.

BREAKING: A handful of Georgia counties just reported thousands of new *absentee*, *early*, and *Election Day* votes that @BrianKempGA’s numbers did not account for, significantly closing the gap. #CountEveryVote #gapol — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) November 10, 2018

THE COURT IS THE ONE STACEY’S SISTER HAPPENS TO WORK IN

The Georgia Democrats filed suit in the court where Stacey Abrams sister works.

Friday, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia granted the Georgia Democratic Party’s request to allow absentee ballots trickling in from Dougherty County to be counted, as long as they were postmarked on or before Nov. 6 or received by Friday. The county’s election results now will not be certified until Tuesday.

Abrams’ sister, Leslie Abrams, happens to be an Obama-appointed District Court Judge on that same circuit, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

Filing in this court with ballots suddenly showing up days late gives the impression Democrats keep finding votes until they win.

THEY’RE TRYING TO GET HIM BELOW 50 PERCENT

The latest vote tally shows Kemp has gone from a 50.33% lead to 50.28%. They’re trying to get him below 50% because that would lead to a runoff and the communist Stacey Abrams could then win, Democrats believe. They could pour a lot of money into the election — she would have a second chance. Democrats are the party of big money and Republicans can’t compete.

Kemp’s margin now stands at 58,875 votes.

If the votes are validly stamped November 6th or earlier and have not been tampered with, the judges decision isn’t unreasonable, however, why do votes keep showing up days after a Democrat loses? It isn’t happening for Republicans. The post office sure is slow.

Democrats have the absentee balloting sewn up and Republicans need to concentrate more on that for future elections.

On Long Island, when I went around to senior homes with absentee ballots, Democrats were allowed to sign up patients who were no longer competent if their relatives said they’d vote Democrat. Republicans were not allowed into those wards. In another case, in a handicapped ward with people who had very low IQs, I listened to a lecture by New York Communities for Change [ACORN] representatives who then helped the disabled fill out their ballots.

STACEY TRIED TO ILLEGALLY AIR CAMPAIGN ADS FOR A NON-EXISTENT RUNOFF

For her part, Stacey Abrams thinks she is still a candidate facing a runoff. That’s what they are shooting for at this point. They want another election.

In fact, she requested ad time on WSB-TV for a runoff election which has not yet been called. That’s illegal.

Democrats — the far-left resistance — do not accept election results. They want a second bite at the apple.

