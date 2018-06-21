Missing Korean War Dead Are Coming Home as Promised

The day after the North Korean summit, President Trump announced that Kim Jong-un was already making plans to send our MIA/POWs from the Korean War back home. He was ignored or mocked.

ABC News downplayed it and suggested it wouldn’t happen: …And U.S. officials across the government quietly acknowledged that so far no remains have been turned over to the U.S. from the North since Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As of Friday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency had not received any new remains, according to spokesman Chuck Pritchard. The last time North Korea turned over remains was in 2007, when Bill Richardson, a former U.N. ambassador and New Mexico governor, secured the return of six sets from North Korea.

ABC News then suggested he was exaggerating or lying:

Speaking with Fox News on the North Lawn of the White House, Trump said, “they are already starting to produce the remains of these great young soldiers who were left in North Korea. We’re getting the remains, and nobody thought that was possible.”

Trump also appeared to exaggerate the number of those that could be retrieved from North Korea.

It wasn’t only ABC News but it’s the example we chose.

THEY WERE WRONG BUT WON’T REPORT THIS NEWS

We heard over and over about Kim Jong-un mocking Trump months ago but this wonderful gesture barely makes the news.

Hundreds of our war dead are coming home. Hundreds have already come home and the media is ignoring the news.

So far, the remains of around 200 soldiers have been repatriated, the President announced to a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Tuesday night.

“We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back,” the president told the gathered crowd.

The first burial took place at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Army Maj. Stephen Uurtamo was laid to rest 70 years after he disappeared in Korea, believed to have become a Chinese prisoner of war. Uurutamo was declared dead after several returning servicemen reported having seen his lifeless body in a prison camp, emaciated from hunger and wracked by pneumonia, but his family was never able to truly piece together his fate until this week.

Many of the remains are not matched to servicemen yet. There is DNA matching taking place.

North Korea is handing the remains over in small deliveries, the Associated Press reports. The remains first go to United Nations command in South Korea. From there, they are transferred to American military officials at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. Arrangements are then made to transfer the missing me to the mainland.