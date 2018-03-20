Mitch and Elaine’s Chinese Communist Corruption Problem

An article in the New York Post excerpts a new book by Peter Schweizer, author of Clinton Cash. His new book details the corruption throughout D.C. that enables public servants to leave office as multi-millionaires.

In the new book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, Schweizer exposes Democrats and Republicans who have made money off foreign powers at the expense of the United States.

Several days ago, we outlined Schweizer’s evidence showing that the sons of Kerry and Biden are potentially operating a pay-to-play business with the ChiComs. Today, we are highlighting Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao doing the same thing.

The forbidden love for the Chinese Communist government has many faces

In 2004, Mr. and Mrs. McConnell were worth $3.1 million. Today, their net worth is between $9.2 million and $36.5 million. Elaine’s father James gifted them with somewhere between $5 million and $25 million. The Chao fortune is owed to China and the couple has been extraordinarily loyal and helpful to China.

Before he married Elaine, McConnell took a hardline stance against China, but now he’s their best friend, the report says.

One obvious example is his loud defense of China’s actions against Taiwan and Hong Kong. He said the U.S. needed to be “ambiguous” in defending Taiwan should China attack. When Jesse Helms tried to pass an act pledging support for the Taiwanese, McConnell was not among the supporters.

After the Tiananmen Square massacre, the U.S. required progress reports from the ChiComs [Chinese Communist government] on human rights to maintain its trade status. McConnell cosponsored S2277 to ditch the requirement as the ChiComs wanted.

Mrs. McConnell also fought efforts to call out China over its workers’ rights practices when she served as Secretary of Labor.

After a 2000 bipartisan report of ChiCom espionage was made public, Chao was “critical of the report” and “in no way” agreed with its findings. She dismissed any notion that China could “pose any threat to the United States,” Schweizer writes.

Elaine can take you off the air

NeverTrumper Erick Erickson of The Resurgent also has a story to tell. He wrote in his publication Tuesday that Elaine Chao rode Roger Ailes “ass” to take him off the air because he was supporting Matt Bevin for McConnell’s seat. She didn’t care what the topic Erickson was to discuss — she wanted him off Fox News.

According to Erickson, “the wife of the Senate GOP leader was able to get the head of a TV network to take me off air for writing about her husband at an unrelated website.”

We suspect that there are other factors at play here though. Erickson is as angry and anti-Trump as any Democrat. That’s bad for Fox’s business.