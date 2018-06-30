Contributor James Soviero

Courtney Hacking lost her husband Peter, 4-year-old daughter Ellie and 22-month-old son Grayson who died instantly when an illegal immigrant without a driver’s license drove head-on into their car on March 31, 2016.

She told Neil Cavuto, Americans are only hearing one side of the story.

Protests have been planned in support of reunifying illegal alien families, but Mrs. Hacking will never be reunited with her family again.

Hacking said on “Cavuto Live” that the issue is a “sticky situation” because although she doesn’t believe any child should be separated from their parent, she won’t get the chance to see hers again.

Hacking said that parents are separated from their kids every day, permanently, due to the actions caused by illegal immigrants.

“We see one side of the story, but we don’t see the other,” she said.

Hacking said the immigration laws that are in place need to be more strictly enforced and expanded upon as well.

“I want to see follow-through,” she said. “I want to see our country be our country … at the moment I’m seeing our citizens being treated with less respect and common courtesy than illegal immigrants.”

“We have people fighting and protesting for immigration policies and allowing them to stay, but nobody fights for us anymore and I would like to see our government fight for us.”

