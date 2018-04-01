MS-13 Pour Into LI, Some Are ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

About 475 gang members have been arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s “Operation Matador” sting, with 99 of those gang members arrested having arrived in the U.S. as “unaccompanied minors,” Breitbart reported.

Sixty-four of the 99 were granted Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJ), which acts basically as amnesty.

MS-13, Other Unaccompanied Minors, Are Pouring Into Long Island

Under President Trump’s administration, the UAC program has continued. For example, in the Fiscal Year 2018 so far, nearly 200 unaccompanied minors have been resettled in Suffolk County, along with almost 280 in Queens County, and more than 115 in Nassau County, despite the regions’ issues with the MS-13 gang.

As you know, these counties comprise Long Island and we have a serious MS-13 problem. It’s so bad, even Jeff Sessions traveled here to say he would do something.

We’re still waiting for the help.

Read about the 13-year old boy they killed with a machete and the other murders and the trafficking. There is the 15-year old boy killed with a machete the year before. Another murder took place very near my homes. Read more here. They also rape and murder little girls.